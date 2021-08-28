Brighton v Everton: Confirmed team news
Brighton boss Graham Potter makes just one change from last week's win over Watford, with Jakub Moder replacing Solly March after the Pole's impressive display in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Cardiff.
Neal Maupay, who scored in the first two games of the season, has recovered from a shoulder injury to lead the Seagulls attack.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Allister, Maupay.
Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Alzate, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Roberts, Richards, Veltman.
There are two changes for Everton from their absorbing 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road as Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend - who scored his first goal for the club in the Carabao Cup defeat of Huddersfield - are called into the line-up.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Townsend, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Gomes, Gordon, Branthwaite.