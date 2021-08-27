Team news: Tottenham v Watford

Striker Harry Kane, who scored twice in Tottenham's win versus Pacos de Ferreira, is set for his first Premier League start of the season after confirming he will not leave the club this summer.

Spurs remain without injured defenders Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Watford will assess Juraj Kucka, who is nearing a return from the thigh injury which ruled him out at Brighton.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling and Joao Pedro are still sidelined.

New signing Ozan Tufan is not yet available, while goalkeeper Ben Foster suffered a hamstring injury in midweek and is expected to miss Sunday's match.

