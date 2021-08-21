Brighton v Watford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brighton boss Graham Potter makes two changes after his side's opening-day win over Burnley. Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana both start, with Enock Mwepu and Steven Alzate dropping to the bench.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, March, Duffy
Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Zeqiri, Caicedo, Roberts, Richards
Watford's Xisco Munoz makes one change from the side which beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their season opener, with Imran Louza starting in place of Juraj Kucka, who is not in the squad.
Joshua King has recovered from a groin problem and makes the bench.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele
Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Rose, King, Deeney, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta, Baah