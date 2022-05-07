Wolves goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts, speaking to BBC Sport: "We came back to get the point but we're disappointed we didn't win it. We had opportunities from set-pieces in the first half but this group has great spirit so to come from 2-0 down here, what a result.

"Great goal by Trincao. We see that in training every day, he just needs to do it more often in games. Tomas Oliveira came on and the ball he put in for the last goal was tremendous. What a cross! The three who came on had pace and attacked them. We well deserved the point.

"Bruno Lage was in touch and we had a chat at half time over Zoom. He is very happy as you can imagine but also disappointed we didn't get the three points.

"We want to get as high as we can. We have three tough games. We want to go to Europe again and experience it again. We have a big game on Wednesday so we need that hard work and experience to go again."