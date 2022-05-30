Liverpool fan treatment in Paris was 'pretty disgusting'

Alan Shearer has described the Champions League pre-match scenes and the way Liverpool fans were treated outside the Stade de France as "pretty disgusting".

The former England captain told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It leaves a sour taste and so it should.

"So many people worked so hard and spent their money to get to an occasion after what everyone has been through in recent years.

"We sensed problems on the way in, and as soon as we got out of the car we thought there is something not right here.

"It was absolutely ram-packed. Everyone was pushing and swaying and we almost lost each other and just made it in time to get on air.

"We knew there was going to be issues, but to hear of people being sprayed and treated the way they were is pretty disgusting after everything Liverpool fans have done to get to this stadium."

