The £17m spent on right-back Neco Williams is "not expensive in a Forest context" because of the strengths he will bring to the team, according to the Athletic's Fulham reporter Peter Rutzler.

Williams, 21, spent last season on loan with the Cottagers, managing two goals and two assists for the west London side, who were also interested in signing the Wales international from Liverpool.

Rutzler thinks Williams is a natural replacement for Djed Spence at the City Ground, and suits the way Steve Cooper likes to set up his side.

"He will be first-choice right-back with a back three. Having that insurance behind him will be such a bonus. Williams' best attributes are going forward," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Fulham would have liked to have kept him... but while it may have been too expensive for Fulham, it probably won't be for Forest. Different circumstances means different things."

Rutzler also said he is impressed by Forest's business so far, especially after promotion with a team containing several loan players, including Manchester United midfielder James Garner and Middlesbrough's Spence, as well as Williams.

"It is so difficult to get it right, but one of the basic points is that you have to spend - particularly if you come up by the play-offs," he added.

"You need to find players who adapt quickly and hit the ground running, and you need to tick all the boxes. You need a goalscorer, you need a solid centre-half, you need players who can contribute and play at that level quickly. If not, you need players who you can grow and resell. That is where I think Forest have done well so far."

