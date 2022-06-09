'A dream fulfilled'

Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is among a group of players who have confirmed their exit from the club after their contracts expired.

The 21-year-old made three appearances for the Reds but leaves on the same day as the likes of Divock Origi and Ben Woodburn.

On Instagram, Dixon-Bonner posted an image of himself being embraced by manager Jurgen Klopp and wrote: "You believed in me when not many did, I’ll forever be grateful! Thank you Boss."

