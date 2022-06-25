Hibernian's youth players will not be involved in the Lowland League and academy director Steve Kean says that is to increase their chances of being involved in the first team.

Celtic and Rangers' B teams have retained their places in the Lowland League for next season and will be joined by Heart of Midlothian.

"The main reason was we feel that if we can play games on a Tuesday evening or a Tuesday afternoon, some of our games are going to be played against English teams," Kean told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"We've got a friendly competition against Brentford, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn - different types of games - as well as playing in the reserve league, the reserve cup and also the Uefa Youth League.

"We feel that with playing on a Tuesday, the players can then be available to be involved with the first team on a Saturday, if they can catch the manager's eye.

"We feel that pathway is slightly easier. We just feel that was a better way for us."