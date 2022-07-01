Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, in a bid to beat Chelsea to the Brazil international's signature. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea are progressing in their talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, but the Italian giants want the 22-year-old Netherlands centre-back's £102m clause to be activated. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Paris St-Germain and France defender Presnel Kimpembe, 26, remains of interest to the Blues. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City will only sell 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, who is a Chelsea target, if they have a replacement lined up. (Manchester Evening News), external

