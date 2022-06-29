Conflicting reports on Rangers' pursuit of Colak

If you're keen on our gossip page, you'll have clocked by now that Rangers are supposedly after POAK striker Antonio Colak.

Reports from Scotland last night suggested the Ibrox club had tabled an improved offer of £2m for the Croatian, but that bid has apparently already been rebuffed, according to sources in Greece.

However, in the last half hour, Sky Sports, external have reported that a £1.8m fee has been agreed, but the Greek club "have yet to decide if they will let the striker move" to Glasgow.

Perhaps we'll receive further clarity throughout the day.