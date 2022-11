Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron says his main focus is regaining match sharpness after an injury lay-off - and not the Dons' contract offer. (Press and Journal), external

Hibernian's Nohan Kenneh says team-mate Ryan Porteous will handle the heat he is likely to face in the Scottish Premiership game at Pittodrie following Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's comments about the Scotland defender in September. (The Scotsman), external