W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Goodison Park.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Everton fans

Billy: Finally, I spent the end of the game not biting my nails down to my knuckles.

F﻿ergus: Incredible display - much needed after a few losses. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has to keep showing his ability for a chance for an England call-up. Frank's Toffees showed real team spirit out there. Carry on.

J﻿amie: Give Lampard more time and this is what we get - beautiful football. All players put in 110% out there, but it's whether we can keep the consistency. Let's get top half before the World Cup.

A﻿ndy: To avoid last year's experience happening again we are needing to turn Goodison into a fortress - and Lampard seems to be doing that. Palace are a good side and we’ve not given them a foothold. If we can keep everyone fit, I think we’ve got competition in the squad and a mindset of competitors.

Crystal Palace fans

C﻿hris: This was the first truly bad result of the season for Palace. Losses to Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal up until now have been palatable and somewhat expected. And while the manner in which we lost is disappointing, this is certainly no reason to panic. A home game against Southampton next week can be a way to make amends.

R﻿ichard: Our away form is worrying, I think we need to change tactics and some personnel. I'd like to see Riedewald given a go in midfield and push Eze into a number 10. Thankfully, we will have Doucoure back next game - he was a big miss.

S﻿teve: The refereeing in that game was absolutely atrocious. However, this is no excuse for the poor performance of the team. Doucoure was obviously a miss. The only attacking threat seemed to be Edouard who, when the others actually gave him the ball instead of losing it, caused problems. Ebiowei looked very promising later on - a good talent.