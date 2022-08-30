Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says he was sad to see his former team get thrashed at Liverpool last weekend.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast before the dismissal of Scott Parker, Wilson admitted it was painful to watch but stressed his old club should have gone into damage limitation mode.

"When they score two goals early on, you're looking for your leaders on the pitch to grab the game and stop the influx of goals," he said. "Yes you're demoralised but you can stop it.

"Get behind the ball, be compact and save face so as not to have such an embarrassment.

"They do look quite under-equipped for the Premier League but I never want to talk about them in a negative light as they gave me a platform.

"It's not nice to see ex-team-mates suffer such a big defeat. Some of them are my friends and it's difficult to see."

