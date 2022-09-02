Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Southampton adopted an intriguing approach to the transfer market by targeting outstanding young talent with potentially high sell-on value, topped up with a touch of experience.

Manchester City have provided a rich stream of youthful potential for Saints as keeper Gavin Bazunu and teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia were joined by England youth international Samuel Edozie and 18-year-old attacking full-back Juan Larios.

City have protected their investments in the quartet with assorted buy-back and sell-on clauses but this is now a clear Saints philosophy.

The experience came with a loan deal for Arsenal's Ashley Maitland-Niles and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille on a permanent deal.

It's an imaginative approach - and despite the setback of Lavia's hamstring injury, set to keep him out for six weeks - manager Ralph Hasenhuttl must be satisfied by how it has turned out so far.