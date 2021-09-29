Liverpool are monitoring former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma, 24, after the Dutchman's impressive start to the season with new club Villarreal.(Voetbal International - in Dutch), external

The Reds have also been watching Porto's Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24. (Independent - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Newcastle's 24-year-old France winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Calciomercato, via Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column