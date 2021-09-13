BBC Sport

Tuchel on injuries, focusing on tomorrow & half a Champions League

image source, Getty Images
Published

Thomas Tuchel has concluded his news conference looking ahead to Chelsea's Champions League opener against Zenit St Petersburg.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:

  • Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante will both miss the match. Kante has made it through two training sessions, but "this game comes a bit too early so we decided to give him another session so he can be absolutely fit for Tottenham";

  • Tuchel says winning the Champions League last season ranks among his greatest achievements but that it "feels like a long time ago" and "we are all focused on tomorrow";

  • He adds: "It is necessary to forget it and start from scratch and this is what I feel and demand from everyone else" - before also describing winning as "addictive";

  • When asked if Chelsea can defend their trophy, Tuchel says: "The target is to reach our own top level. If we do this anything is possible";

  • He also says it does not feel like he as only won "half a Champions League" after taking over last season with the Blues already having qualified out of their group. He concludes: "Hopefully I can prove to you all that I can make it all the way."