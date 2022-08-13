Motherwell 'not getting carried away' - Hammell

Following the 3-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie, Motherwell manager Steven Hammell told BBC Scotland: "I'm delighted, more so the performance if I'm honest than the result. We were excellent. We played with a real intensity and a real purpose. It was pleasing to see.

"It's one win, we're not getting carried away.

"We knew we had the better of the first half and we knew there would be a reaction. But we stuck to what we were doing and we believed in what we were doing, we scored a couple of nice goals and we could have scored more."