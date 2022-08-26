Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Man Utd

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I watched Southampton against Leicester last weekend. In the first half they had to weather a bit of pressure and then went behind to a James Maddison free-kick, but they responded brilliantly.

They ended up deservedly winning the game after Che Adams came off the bench and scored twice, and this won't be an easy one for Manchester United and boss Erik ten Hag.

I didn't see United turning up against Liverpool, I don't think anybody did, but I think they can back up their victory and edge this one.

Ross' prediction: 1-2

I think Manchester United will be feeling good after beating Liverpool and if Raphael Varane is fit, I think that will help them beat Southampton.

