Fabinho says Liverpool will use their 2019 Champions League win over Barcelona to give them hope heading into Wednesday's game against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side overturned a 3-0 first-leg defeat to reach the final four years ago and have a similar mountain to climb at Bernabeu Stadium tomorrow.

The midfielder said: "I think it is important to have this mindset for a game like this because we have nothing to lose.

"I think everyone expected Real Madrid to win the game and to go to the quarter-finals and this can be good for us. We go with the responsibility to wear the Liverpool shirt and to try to play our best football for us, but in general everyone expected to Real Madrid to go through to the next phase.

"Some of the players lived really nice experiences. I have to say the Barcelona game because we were 3-0 down and we changed it in the second game.

"It will be a bit different because we won’t play at Anfield but we know that it’s possible. We have to be really motivated to play this game and believe until the end."