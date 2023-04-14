Marco Silva has called on the Fulham fans to help his team out of their mini-slump in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have lost their last four games and travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday in need of inspiration to arrest their slide.

"With the fans behind us, we are always stronger," said Silva. "Even if they are not happy with the last results, we are not too.

"We need them to play their part in this story until the end of the season."

The game comes in the wake of an open letter from the Fulham Supporters' Trust to owner Shahid Khan on Wednesday expressing "distress, anxiety, anger and disillusionment" among fans about the proposed cost of season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign.

Tickets for the new Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage will range from £1,250 to £3,000, with prices around the stadium increasing on average by 18 per cent for adults and more for children.

Preferring to focus on performances on the pitch, Silva urged the fans to get behind the team.

"I would like them to support the players," he said. "Of course we have to do our part because synergy between the players and the crowd is important.

"If you do your best for the shirt, they will understand even if some results are not the best.

"But they also have to understand that it's a process. You have to be really pleased to have the points you have now at this stage of the season."