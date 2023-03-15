Lisandro Martinez believes Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

After winning the Carabao Cup with United and with the FA Cup and Europa League still to play for, the World Cup winner is backing Erik ten Hag's side to fight for the league in the future.

He said: "For sure. We have really good players, we are Manchester United and Manchester United are meant to win every trophy.

"We have to work hard but we are doing it now. For sure we have to go game by game and we have to believe and we have to fight for every title."

Martinez highlighted the importance of his relationship with United fans and hopes to keep that bond as he helps the club fight for more trophies.

When asked about the supporters' love for him and how it feels to hear his name sung, he said: "For sure it’s important. Football is passion, it is to play with your heart.

"I have that connection with the people and I have to keep going and keep with the connection.

"It’s very emotional for me [to hear chants about him]. To come here to the best club in England for me is a dream. I am so happy."