Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool exited the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid: "If you want to get through, you need to be outstanding. You need to be really good, and Madrid was the better team and that's why the right team went through to the next round.

"We came here with the backpack we had with the three goals difference, and you need a special performance and we did not show a special performance tonight.

"In moments it was a good performance but Real Madrid were the team in control for most of the game. They had the better chances."

Did you know? Liverpool equalled their biggest aggregate defeat in a two-legged European knockout tie (four-goal margin): 6-2 against Spartak Moskva in the 1992-93 Cup Winners' Cup round of 16 and 7-3 against Ajax in the 1966-67 Champions Cup second round.

On substituting Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota: "For Diogo it was clear he shouldn't play extremely long as he is still coming back from a long, long injury and you could see the game got harder for him.

"Darwin looked like he was not at the absolute top level as well and we needed to defend that side as well. We could change and we wanted to mix things up a bit."

Did you know? Liverpool (8 versus Real Madrid, 2014-running) equalled the longest Champions League winless streak by a team versus a specific opponent.