'We’re four or five players away from being where I want' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes that the departure of sporting director Ross Wilson will not affect the club's summer transfer dealings, and also divulged that he personally has been meeting potential signings recently.

Rangers, who currently sit 12 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, are targeting "four or five" first-team players in the summer as they look to close that gap.

“This group has given me what they can and we’re probably four or five players away from being where I want us to be," Beale said on talkSPORT.

“That’s nothing against the players that are playing just now, it will just make us stronger.

“Certainly the first part of the season next year, with hopefully the Champions League, if not, definitely the Europa League, we’ve got 14 or 15 weeks of three-game weeks, and it’s fair to say our squad needs more variety and depth and I want us to play with more pace and energy.

“Obviously Ross Wilson moved on last week but a lot of the plans have been in place since I came here in November.

“Now Ross has moved on I’m leading that and I’ve been away speaking to some players over the last couple of days and it’s something that’s constantly ongoing in the background.

“I think in the short period right now, it may suit me better than someone coming in in the middle of the work that we’re doing.

“I feel like I’ve got really good support from John Park and the recruitment staff. A lot of the work’s been done, it’s now executing it. I’m quite fussy, I like to go and meet the players and see them face to face.

“That’s how I did it with Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell (in January). It wasn’t just the business men, if you like. I like to see these boys and sit in front of them.

“I’ve been away doing that in the last few weeks. Every day off and moment in the schedule that allows I’ve been travelling to meet people along with Ross and I’ll continue to do that on my own.”