Top four 'just about possible' for Liverpool

Despite having only eight Premier League games left, there is still hope of Liverpool securing Champions League football for next season, says Liverpool.com's Matt Addison.

Liverpool looked back to their best in their 6-1 thrashing of Leeds on Monday, leaving them nine points off Newcastle in their hunt for the top four.

"I hope it's [the result against Leeds] not come too late in the season," Addison said on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop Podcast.

"I am still hopeful that top four is just about possible, but we have left it very late"

Liverpool were boosted by the return of Luis Diaz, who looked "relatively sharp" in his cameo appearance at the end of the game. It was the Colombian's first game for the Reds in more than six months.

"They've got pretty much everyone you'd want to be fit available now," said Addison. "They've got a much bigger squad then lots of these teams and there's an opportunity to go on a bit of a run."

Liverpool's next game is at Anfield against Nottingham Forest, who have a race of their own to compete in as they fight for Premier League survival.

The East Midlands outfit are in the relegation zone, but only on goal difference.

