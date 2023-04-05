'County will have enough' - Stewart

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart has backed Ross County to avoid the drop to the Scottish Championship this season.

Malky Mackay's side currently sit 11th in the table, two points ahead of bottom-placed Dundee United.

"The post-split fixtures are going to be massive," Stewart said. "It's a real dogfight between the sides - post-split they're all going to playing each other.

"When you look at the two teams at the bottom, Dundee United and Ross County - for me, Ross County have got a bit more about them. Workrate, a bit of identity and grit about them. Dundee United there isn't a great deal of substance.

"Ross County I do think will have enough, whether that's in a play-off or not. There's more in that squad than in the Dundee United one."