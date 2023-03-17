We asked whether you agreed with former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam's comments that Jurgen Klopp has been too loyal to his players.

Here are some of your comments:

Dave: Klopp has been a brilliant manager for us. However he has been too loyal to some of his stars and it has come home to roost this season. Massive rebuild required but will FSG give him the money? If PSG want Salah , sell him and reinvest. Go back to the Liverpool way. Buy a couple of players every year and integrate them.

Aarif: Klopp has had little to no option but to stay loyal because of the trust built up over the years. It has been both a strength and a weakness. The fact that FSG are incredibly tight-fisted compared to the other rivals does not help either. The squad now needs revolution instead of evolution.

Dapo: Klopp needs to get rid of a lot of players who are past their prime. He also needs to sell Salah in order to raise funds for midfielders. Salah has been good, but not as effective as he was before. I’m tempted to mention Van Dijk too, but the lack of quality midfielders has exposed our defence.

Ben: The Liverpool side has been built on a core XI, with youth or subsidiary players that fill the squad. It's not that Klopp is too loyal, it's that the squad isn't good enough. The lack of investment from FSG is the problem.

Noah: Yes and no. He has not been given the funding he needed to sign new players, so he has had no choice. On the contrary, he should play Carvalho ahead of others that have no future at the club.