D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Season rating: 9/10. Overall, you would score it an '8', but in the context of Unai Emery's 'zeroes-to-heroes' impact, it deserves more. Villa are a different club now.

Best player: While Emery improved so many of Villa's regulars, I am going for Tyrone Mings. Outcast by Steven Gerrard at the start of the season, but immense under the new Villa boss and now deservedly back in the England squad.

Best away fans: Stevenage in the FA Cup.

Happy with your manager? It is as good as it can get for Villa in modern day football.

What needs to improve for next season? Villa need another legitimate striking option to really crack on and more quality in terms of squad depth to handle the demands of European football.

Best performance: Sweeping Newcastle United aside 3-0 at Villa Park - and it could have been six or seven. Considering what Newcastle did to a managerless Villa at St James' Park (won 4-0), it was symbolic of Villa's transformation since.

Player you would most like to sign: No standout name. You would expect a bunch of signings. It will be hard to compete with the Champions League teams in the market, but I expect some decent La Liga players will be convinced by Villa's genuine momentum and Spanish backroom set-up.

Any other business: Emery has done in half a season what many expected would take a couple of seasons to do. They are now a team that doesn't fear anyone in the Premier League, so next season could get very interesting.