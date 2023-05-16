D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

It wasn't that long ago that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were regarded in the same breath as clubs of a similar size, each with European silverware to their name and the aim of regular European football.

However, the past decade saw Villa decline in status, culminating in relegation, while Spurs built a new stadium and enjoyed Champions League football.

Before the weekend, Spurs had won their past seven Premier League games at Villa Park, summing up the increasing disparity between the two clubs.

For Villa to achieve their owners' ambitions, surpassing Spurs would certainly be a significant milestone. Villa's 2-1 win at the weekend not only drew them level on points with the north Londoners, but it was also the first time Villa have done the double over them in a season since 1995-96.

If we zoom out to when Unai Emery took over at Villa on 1 November 2022, they have earned 45 points compared with Spurs' 31 during the same period.

Villa have real forward momentum now and a sense of togetherness in their team, which will be significantly reinforced in the summer. Meanwhile, Spurs are in transition, still looking for a new manager, and there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Regardless of how the race between the two clubs this month for a Europa Conference League spot (most likely) finishes, next season offers Villa a great opportunity to use Spurs as a benchmark for progress and hopefully surpass them.