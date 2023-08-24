Hearts 1-2 PAOK: What did the manager say?

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy: "Obviously we're disappointed we lost but it's a great strike from the boy to score - he couldn't have placed it better. It's fine moments.

"The game is there to be won. We know what we have to do. It's in the balance and I believe we can go there and get something. The players believe it as well. There wasn't a lot between the teams.

"After scoring, the elation is soured and then they score. It's a double punishment. We tried to keep it going, we made some changes to get us back into the game. We knew it would be tough, our shape off the ball was good. We knew they loved to counter.

"We need to concentrate on Dundee. We need to utilise our squad. We've come a long way since we've first come in."