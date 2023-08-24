St Johnstone the 'perfect place' for Turner-Cooke to progress

Jay Turner-Cooke believes that St Johnstone is the right club for him to develop, and says that his experiences playing in front of big crowds in pre-season will stand him in good stead.

The 19-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal at McDiarmid Park from English side Newcastle United, and is keen to get started against Celtic this weekend.

"St Johnstone is a big club playing in a big league," Turner-Cooke said. "I feel like this is the perfect step for my career to progress. I am looking forward to working hard to ensure that happens.

"I have watched some Scottish football but not loads of it, so I will be learning along the way.

"I do know how hard a test matches against Celtic and Rangers are, we will be working hard this week to prepare for it.

"I came on for Newcastle against Chelsea in pre-season this summer in front of 70,000 fans, so I will be using that experience for Saturday's trip to Celtic.

"I am here to get my head down, work hard and hopefully play as many games as possible. I know I will need to fight for my place but healthy competition can only make you a better player.

"I like to get on the ball and make things happen. I will be looking to get a lot of assists this year and also chip in with a few goals along the way."