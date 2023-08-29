Fulham "will feel very positive" having snatched a point at Arsenal with 10 men on Saturday, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

Joao Palhinha's late equaliser earned a point after defender Calvin Bassey had been sent off earlier in the second half.

Speaking on The Far Post podcast, Parry said: "Arsenal, on the stats, battered them in many respects. But that resilience you expect from Fulham - Palhinha typifies that. The goal was hugely important, but it was his all-round play that was actually important for Fulham, especially having been reduced to 10 men.

"Having been beaten 3-0 by local rivals Brentford the week before, you think 'are they going to lick their wounds?'

"They made a perfect start, and then going 2-1 down against Arsenal - to come away with something will feel very positive from their point of view."

