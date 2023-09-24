Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins speaking after scoring the winner at Stamford Bridge: "It is always nice to score and help the team to win. It had been a few games I hadn't scored. I knew the goals would come, but I am delighted it has come in a game that helps the team and helps us get the three points.

"The defender did well to block the first shot but then it fell to me and I hit it quite cleanly. I was always feeling good, but that first goal is tricky to get.

"We played against a top team in Poland the other day and then it was a quick turnaround. We showed our resilience and kept playing our game.

"We concede goals because we play such a high line, it is risky. But we've got an unbelievable goalkeeper who 1-v-1 is so hard to score against.

"We have such a good squad. We have crucial players out with injuries that we cannot forget about. We just have to keep recovering and keep working hard."