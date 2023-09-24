Duk returns in three Dons changes

After their impressive - yet ultimately unsuccessful - showing in Frankfurt on Thursday, Aberdeen manager Barry Robson makes three changes as he aims to get fresh legs into the side amid a hectic schedule.

Dante Polvara, who scored his first goal for the club on Thursday night, drops out the team alongside Leighton Clarkson and Jack MacKenzie - the left-back who conceded the penalty that allowed their German hosts to take the lead.

Duk is back in the starting line-up as the forward chases his first goal of the season, while Connor Barron is in midfield and James McGarry at full-back.