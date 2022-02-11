Burnley v Liverpool: What the form shows

Burnley have won just two of their 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L11), winning 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016 and 1-0 at Anfield in January last season.

Liverpool have won six of their seven Premier League away games against Burnley, with the exception being a 2-0 loss in August 2016. It’s their best win rate at any side they’ve faced more than twice on the road in the competition (86%).

Liverpool have won their past five Premier League games against the side bottom of the table by an aggregate score of 12-0. The Reds have lost two of their 10 such games under Jurgen Klopp (W7 D1), with both coming against Swansea (2-3 in January 2017, 0-1 in January 2018).