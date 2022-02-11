Burnley v Liverpool: What the form shows
- Published
Burnley have won just two of their 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L11), winning 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016 and 1-0 at Anfield in January last season.
Liverpool have won six of their seven Premier League away games against Burnley, with the exception being a 2-0 loss in August 2016. It’s their best win rate at any side they’ve faced more than twice on the road in the competition (86%).
Liverpool have won their past five Premier League games against the side bottom of the table by an aggregate score of 12-0. The Reds have lost two of their 10 such games under Jurgen Klopp (W7 D1), with both coming against Swansea (2-3 in January 2017, 0-1 in January 2018).
Burnley haven’t won a home league game on a Sunday since January 2020 (2-1 vs Leicester), with the Clarets drawing four and losing two of their six such games since. Overall, of teams to have played at least 50 Sunday games in the Premier League, Burnley have the lowest win rate on the day in the competition (17% - 10 wins from 58 games).