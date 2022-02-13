Spurs v Wolves: Confirmed team news

New signing Rodrigo Bentancur makes his first Tottenham start as Antonio Conte makes three changes from the side beaten by Southampton on Wednesday.

The midfielder replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg while Conte also swaps both wing-backs, with Matt Doherty coming in for Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon starting in place of Sergio Reguilon.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Winks, Moura, Kane, Son.