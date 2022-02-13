Spurs v Wolves: Confirmed team news
New signing Rodrigo Bentancur makes his first Tottenham start as Antonio Conte makes three changes from the side beaten by Southampton on Wednesday.
The midfielder replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg while Conte also swaps both wing-backs, with Matt Doherty coming in for Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon starting in place of Sergio Reguilon.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Winks, Moura, Kane, Son.
Wolves hand a first Premier League start to 19-year-old Luke Cundle as part of two changes from their defeat by Arsenal on Thursday, with Rayan Ait-Nouri also coming in for Marcal.
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Cundle, Podence, Jimenez.