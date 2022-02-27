'Recent results have not met our expectations'

After announcing Marcelo Bielsa's departure, Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani described it as "the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club".

In a statement on the club website,, external he added: “With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road.

"He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019-20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season."