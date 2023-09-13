Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

It was never going to be an easy start for Newcastle United with such a tough set of fixtures to open their season.

However, they were lightning quick out of the blocks and the 5-1 win over Aston Villa had supporters bouncing. But now, three defeats against some of the league's best sides - Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton - has the fanbase cautious.

Aside from a small section, though, the majority are confident the Magpies will be competitive this season. And rightly so - this team will get better.

The brilliant additions of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have beefed up the squad, but the losses have shown other areas that need addressing at the next opportunity. A right-sided centre-back and midfield number six are a priority.

But should we panic? Not a chance.

With a good run of fixtures now until December and it's a perfect chance to gather points. Our new players are settling in and will get better and better.

I would much rather be testing problems now than later in the season, and I am confident our next four matches will be better than the first four.

Let’s not forget the Champions League journey is about to being. A 20-year wait is over as we return among the footballing elite.