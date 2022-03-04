Lawro's predictions: Man City v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

This is probably City's most important game of the season.

We saw what Tottenham did to them on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and United have the players to carry out a similar gameplan.

I'm still not entirely convinced by United under Ralf Rangnick but they do always create chances - they were held by Watford last week, but they had enough opportunities to win three games.

So, I think United will score - but then they have to keep City out. I don't see that happening.

Johnny's prediction: I think we're going to tonk them! I don't think their knack of spoiling it for us at home is going to go on forever and if we are wide awake and it all comes together, I just don't see why we can only beat them at Old Trafford. We've just got to pretend that we want to take them apart in front of their own fans again! 4-0

