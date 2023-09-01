Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards is highly doubtful Mohamed Salah will make a blockbuster move to the Saudi Pro League on deadline day: "It is just getting ridiculous now. This story has been doing the rounds for two weeks and Jurgen Klopp went on record last week saying they have not even had a bid.

"£150m is a serious amount - so if it did come in, I do think Liverpool would have to seriously consider it. It is a ludicrous amount of money for a 31-year-old and they are prepared to offer him £1.5m a week.

"However, I do think it is a bit of showboating. This story keeps them in the news and in the headlines. The Saudi clubs will continue to be aggressive and try to sign every ageing pro in Europe.

"I might be wrong - because the Saudi transfer window shuts a long time after the Premier League and European windows - but I think Liverpool are quite relaxed.

"I would not be surprised if Salah ends up there next summer, but I do not think he is that keen at the moment.

"Where does it end?"