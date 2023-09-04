We asked for your views on Friday's game between Luton and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Luton fans

Jabal: Promising start to the first home game of the season. Defence was solid and great chances in the first 10 to 20 minutes. Then, we fumbled and conceded. Thomas really has to cope with the Premier League pace sooner rather than later. Anderson, Chang, Nakamba, Giles, Doughty, Adebayo and Morris were great. Too bad Kabore didn't get enough minutes.

Sue: We’re getting there, the new signings are getting the feel of our special ground and atmosphere, next to come the belief and positive results. Towards the end West Ham rode their luck and that’s the sort of experience we will learn from and use to our advantage.

Bob: We are seeing the gulf in class between the Championship and the Premier League in these opening games, but we gave West Ham a hard game. Manager Rob Edwards says he recognises our weaknesses and that he will work to eradicate them. He better be quick before both players and fans lose belief.

Matthew: Three or four good chances went begging that better finishers would have hope to put away. And then of course a shocking VAR decision robbed Luton of a clear penalty in the last minute (Neville and Carragher in complete agreement) which would have been morale-boosting and a deserved fightback for a vital point.

West Ham fans

Jimmy: So glad that the board kept faith in Moyes, an honest manager who now has a squad to challenge the majority of teams domestically and in the Europa League. A different type of game against Luton but the boys adapted and carved out opportunities, showing creativity and grit. Bring on the big boys.

Simon: A scrappy game, but another three points on the board. Couldn't be happier to keep Paqueta. Zouma was immense. Can't wait to see Kudus in action after the international break.

Tom: Very happy with the start to the season, looking solid in defence and midfield working together, so really positive. Yes, I would have wanted a new striker but I just wish Moyes would play Ings up front with Antonio and give it a go. Ings is a goalscorer.

Jez: The result hides the performance again. Luton had players who tried hard but weren't good enough to cause much serious trouble but they could still have scored more. Moyes' safety first tactics will get caught out against better teams. Needs to risk more. If Antonio is not playing well, take him off earlier. Likewise use substitutes other than Fornals.