Celtic 3-0 Dundee: What the manager said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tells BBC Scotland he is "pleased overall" with the win over Dundee.

"I think the persistence in the game I was happy with," he said. "I thought we played well in the first half without scoring.

"Give credit to Dundee, they worked very hard defensively, but sometimes you have to tire out the opposition and then I thought in the second half we found more spaces and looked good and threatening and took our goals well.

"There was a much greater fluency and things were connecting much better. It is a game of patience and the players did that very well."

Rodgers thinks centre-half Nat Phillips, who came off 45 minutes into his debut on loan from Liverpool, and striker Kyogo Furuhashi should be available for Tuesday's Champions League opener against Feyenoord.

"Nat just rolled his ankle in the last action of the first half, so we just wanted to protect him," he adds.

"Kyogo felt a little bit on his shoulder and he needed a bit of work inside. But he came out and it didn't really affect him as he scored and set up another."