Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves added their first points to the table this weekend in what was a pretty desperate performance.

Question marks still loom over Matheus Nunes’ future at the club, with Manchester City looking increasingly likely to secure his signature. Wolves will receive a fair chunk of money for the deal, but with only three days left of the window, they simply have to strengthen the squad with the limited time available.

The Nunes sale will mean Wolves have recouped over £150m this window. It still remains to be seen whether Fosun is going to reinvest any of that cash, but it’s very clear that they will have to, to stay in the division.

Wolves simply cannot sell Nunes without being confident of lining up at least three additions. A wide forward, central midfielder and central defender would be my priority, but Wolves will have to pay a premium as clubs now know how desperate we may be.

Get Wolves news and fan views direct to your device