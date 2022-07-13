With the imminent departure of Raphinha, we asked you whether the sale of the forward and Kalvin Phillips is beneficial to Leeds' future.

Here are some of your opinions.

Ashley: Although people may say we're selling the crown jewels of the club, it's not the case that we were trying to sell them. Every player has their price and we've just sat back waiting for the price to be met. Going forward, we've brought in enough players and have a strong set of youngsters who will more than make up for losing Raphinha and Phillips.

Michael: Selling Raphinha and Phillips is bitter sweet. Without them we'd be in the Championship, but keeping hold of them means we can't spend and get more depth within the squad that we need. I truly believe they deserve to go somewhere they can challenge for trophies. We just need a striker now and I think we'd have a good chance of mid table.

Jake: It's dangerous to rely on two or three key players for survival like we did last year. Losing Bamford and Phillips for long periods nearly cost us Premier League status. The squad already looks much deeper and well balanced this year. Exciting times ahead!

Rob: It’s a big gamble selling your best two players in the same transfer window, but Leeds look to have done good business. Time will tell though as the signings need to perform. A striker is a major priority now and we need a left-back especially as Firpo is injured yet again.

Thomas: I don’t think Jesse Marsch could do much about his two best players going. All the team can hope is that the new recruits, who have no experience in the Premier League, are up to the challenge. Letting Charlie Cresswell go out on loan is ridiculous, surely it’s more beneficial for him to get run-outs for the first team in cup competitions or the league?