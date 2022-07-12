Brighton continue their preparation for the 2022-23 campaign in Portugal this week, after drawing 0-0 with Royale Union St-Gilloise on Saturday.

Graham Potter's squad have now also been joined by the remaining players who were on international duty earlier this summer.

It will be the first time Potter has his newly formed squad together, after bringing in some new faces and losing Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.

But will there be more through the door?

Last week chairman Tony Bloom told BBC Radio Sussex Sport: "Yves Bissouma is a big loss. He has been tremendous for us for a few years.

"We knew he was very likely to go so there was no surprise there.

"But we have a very strong squad, the new players have come in.

"We are under no pressure to purchase any players.

"It is the strongest squad we’ve ever had."

