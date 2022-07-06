Fulham have snapped up Joao Palinha from Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee - but who is Marco Silva's latest addition?

The 26-year-old is a right-footed defensive midfielder with 14 caps and two goals for Portugal.

He regularly makes Fernando Santos' squad but has found it tough to get into the starting line-up over the likes of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

For his club, he played 27 times last season as Sporting finished runners-up to Benfica in the Portuguese top flight and was a constant fixture under boss Ruben Amorim.

A determined tackler, he was in the 99th percentile for pressure and 92nd percentile for blocks in 2021-22, according to fbref.com, external.

At the other end, he has only scored 15 goals in his club career, so Silva will presumably be counting on him to keep the back door shut, allowing his flair players to thrive in the attacking third.

Only two teams conceded fewer in the Championship last season than the Cottagers (fellow promoted sides Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest).

However, with the jump up in quality in the Premier League, Fulham needed to stiffen their backline and it is likely Palhinha will slot straight in as one of Silva's two holding midfielders.