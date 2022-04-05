Billy Grant, Beesotted podcast, external

Saturday was incredible.

We've been through all the experiences over the years. I've been to Scunthorpe Wrexham, Grimsby - and I loved it - but I've seen some terrible football.

To beat the European and world champions on their own patch and not just beat them, to annihilate them, everyone has said it's our greatest result ever.

We played some quality stuff. The first 20 minutes we dominated and should have scored but went into half-time level, which set us up nicely. When Chelsea scored, I was thinking: 'Here we go again – one down once again after not taking our chances.' But it spurred the team on. We defended brilliantly and played counter-attacking football. At one stage it looked like every time we attacked, we would score.

They are a very good team with very good players - they brought a £90m player on as a sub - but we had them scared in that second half. They couldn't beat our press and they couldn't play the football they wanted to.

Survival is key for us. We have some very good players but they‘re inexperienced in the Premier League and are bound to make mistakes. But they are learning their trade and next season they will be better – especially through experiencing games like this. I can understand how some people get a bit nervous looking at the table, but I have always said on our podcast that we weren’t going to get relegated.

Having key players out injured like David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney really rocked us, but they’re back now - and with Christian Eriksen dictating play and giving confidence to his team-mates, you’ll see more of the Brentford that performed so well at the beginning of the season.

We’re just enjoying the moment.

