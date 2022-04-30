Steven Gerrard makes three changes to his Aston Villa team from last week's 0-0 draw with Leicester.

The headline is 18-year-old England Under-19 international Tim Iroegbunam making his first Premier League start in place of Douglas Luiz.

Lucas Digne and Callum Chambers are in at the back for Ezri Konsa and Ashley Young.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Iroegbunam, Ramsey, Baily Coutinho Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Chukwuemeka.