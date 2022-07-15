Brentford's Eriksen hopes over as Man Utd deal confirmed

Brentford's faint hopes of re-signing Christian Eriksen are officially over after his move to Manchester United was confirmed on Friday.

Thomas Frank had been desperate to keep the Denmark midfielder after he starred for the Bees in the second half of last season.

However, it emerged last week that he had agreed terms with United and finally the deal has been rubber-stamped.

Brentford have made some eye-catching signings this summer in Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha ahead of their second season in the Premier League.