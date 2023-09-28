Jurgen Klopp has said he is building a new Liverpool and that is what is happening. They have gone about their job quietly and crept up the table away from everything. They will be really delighted.

This weekend [against Tottenham] is a huge task for them and we will have to see how their midfield stacks it.

In modern football, you see the number-six role, which the likes of Rodri at Manchester City have mastered. Who does it for Liverpool, especially against James Maddison who will try and get into pockets?

That is the question for me - what is their structure? It depends on what they do in the wider areas but I do not know who will be the natural sitter every week. I think there is still some work to do.

At Spurs, Liverpool will open it up and play back-to-front quickly and that will empty the space. It's a really big game to see where these two clubs are and to show how Liverpool do things against the bigger teams. I think they need to win again to keep right on at Manchester City.

It will be really interesting to see how they cope.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw