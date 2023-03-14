D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

For the past two months, Aston Villa have been stuck in 11th-place purgatory in the Premier League. The European places remain unrealistic, while the eight-point gap in the table between them and Crystal Palace, directly beneath them, is a hearty buffer to dispel any relegation concerns.

While fortunes have vastly improved under Unai Emery, Villa seem to be in limbo despite there still being a third of the season to play.

The aim now simply has to be a top-half finish. It’s not going to be easy, though.

When Villa’s run-in is analysed, based on their opponents' points per game average of 1.45, only Forest (1.57) and Newcastle (1.50) have a harder climax to their seasons.

Of the teams immediately above Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea have started to stir back to life, so it’s unlikely they'll finish above them.

So, that leaves the top-half trio of Brighton, Brentford and Fulham, who have all largely matched Villa's Emery-era form.

All three have at least three more points and much superior goal differences to Villa, with two having games in hand.

The good news for Villa, however, is they still have to play all three - facing both Fulham and Brighton at Villa Park, while travelling to Brentford.

Certainly Villa’s fortune in these head-to-head games will be pivotal in determining whether the club will have its first top-half Premier League finish in over a decade.

They surely can't end up in 11th, can they?